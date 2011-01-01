- Sprinkle coarse sea salt all over the board. Let the sea salt sit overnight so it can draw out any lingering bacteria.

- Cut a lemon in half and use each piece to work the salt around the board. Be sure to juice the lemon as you are scrubbing. Let the lemon juice/salt mixture sit on your board for 5-10 minutes before wiping away with a damp cloth.

- Use white vinegar to spray the cutting board. The vinegar will neutralize odors while working as an all-natural disinfectant.