Skilled craftsman specializing in custom woodworking projects with extensive experience in creating unique and functional pieces that remain beautiful works of art.
Choosing the right material is paramount to determining the longevity, strength, and appearance of the finished pieces. Hardwoods like oak, maple, mahogany, and walnut are prized materials for their durability and rich aesthetics, all to create one-of-a-kind pieces.
...is to produce a product that is not just another utensil in the kitchen, but is functional, durable, all the while remaining a beautiful work of art.
Use a damp cloth or paper towel to wipe the board with a small amount of vinegar and water to loosen any left-over food residue and disinfect the board.
- Sprinkle coarse sea salt all over the board. Let the sea salt sit overnight so it can draw out any lingering bacteria.
- Cut a lemon in half and use each piece to work the salt around the board. Be sure to juice the lemon as you are scrubbing. Let the lemon juice/salt mixture sit on your board for 5-10 minutes before wiping away with a damp cloth.
- Use white vinegar to spray the cutting board. The vinegar will neutralize odors while working as an all-natural disinfectant.
This conditioning method is simple, inexpensive and effective. It will keep your boards looking gorgeous.
- Apply mineral oil to your board with a soft cloth. Wipe the board, going with the grain, making sure to condition all areas including the sides and back of the board.
- Buff the oil into the board with a dry cloth.
